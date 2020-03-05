Central Electric Reports Power Outages

Date: March 5, 2020

Update: 8:00 A.M. Central Electric Reports Outages throughout Its Service Area Due to substantial rain fall, thunderstorms, and damaging winds, Central Electric Power Association experienced sustained power outages throughout its seven county service area. CEPA promptly mobilized their field operations staff to restore power. Central Electric Power Association had more than 5,000 members without electric service and approximately 30 broken poles along with numerous breakdowns due to the severe storms that passed through in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, March 4 and continued throughout the night. As of 8:00 a.m.., Central Electric Power Association has 673 members without electric service as crews continue to work to restore power to our members. Additional assistance arrived this morning to aid in power restoration. The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:

• Leake County – 1

• Neshoba County – 1

• Newton County – 22

• Rankin County – 153

• Scott County – 496

To report an outage, please call (601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system: 1) Name and address of electric account 2) Phone number to reach you if needed 3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not Providing this information is vital in assuring your power is restored as quickly as possible. In the event the phone lines are busy, please continue to call in your outage. Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott counties.