Central Electric’s Power Restoration Complete Due to substantial rain fall, thunderstorms, and damaging winds, Central Electric Power Association experienced sustained power outages throughout its seven county service area. CEPA promptly mobilized their field operations staff to restore power. Central Electric Power Association had more than 5,000 members without electric service and approximately 30 broken poles along with numerous breakdowns due to the severe storms. Additional personnel arrived to aid in power restoration. Central Electric would like to thank East Mississippi Electric Power Association for their assistance.

As of 8:30 p.m. yesterday, all power has been restored to all members that can receive power.

Manager Long praises CEPA employees along with the employees from East Mississippi Electric Power Association.

Central Electric Power Association wants to thank the membership for their patience and support during this time.

If you are still without power or are ready to have your service connected, please contact your local Central Electric Power Association office.

Carthage – 601-267-5671 Philadelphia – 601-656-2601 Sebastopol – 601-625-7422 Rankin – 601-829-1201

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott counties.