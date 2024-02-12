Child Dies in Shooting on Choctaw Reservation

A child was shot and killed on the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ reservation Sunday. Tribal officials haven’t released any details yet, but say Choctaw Police and the FBI are investigating. The shooting happened in the Bogue Chitto community. An MBCI statement says, “We extend our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.” See the full statement below.

Statement from MBCI regarding shooting in Bogue Chitto Community (Neshoba County). “Yesterday our Choctaw community experienced the very unfortunate loss of life of a young child. We extend our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time. Choctaw Police & the FBI are investigating this incident. As this is an active investigation, we are unable to provide any details”