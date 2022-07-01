HomeLocalChild Molestation, Burglaries, and Domestic Violence in Neshoba Arrests

Child Molestation, Burglaries, and Domestic Violence in Neshoba Arrests

by

DOUGLAS KIMBLE, 47, of Okolona, Malicious Mischief > $1,000 X 2, Petit Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $600.

 

PETER MCMILLIAN, 49, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

BRITTNEY REID, 30, of Tupelo, Grand Larceny > $1,000, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

MARTEL PIERRE SANDERS, 25, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0, $0, $600.

 

APRIL SHANNON, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

AVA SHEFFIELD, 33, of Meridian, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MIA SKINNER, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Credit Cart Intent to Defraud > $250, Failure to Appear, PPD.  Bond $10,000, $0.

 

MICHAEL A TALBERT, 38, of Walnut Grove, Molestation – Touching a Child for a Lustful Purpose, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $600, $0.

 

VALERIE LYNN THOMPSON, 46, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LAKENERICK WALKER, 37, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Failure to Appear, PPD.  Bond $25,000, $0.

 

ASHELY WILLIAMS, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

VICTORIA WANDA WILSON, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $1,000, $800.

 

KENNETH WRIGHT, 50, of Conehatta, Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond $0.

