Child Molestation, Burglaries, and Domestic Violence in Neshoba Arrests

DOUGLAS KIMBLE, 47, of Okolona, Malicious Mischief > $1,000 X 2, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $600.

PETER MCMILLIAN, 49, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO. Bond $20,000.

BRITTNEY REID, 30, of Tupelo, Grand Larceny > $1,000, Malicious Mischief > $1,000, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

MARTEL PIERRE SANDERS, 25, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $0, $0, $600.

APRIL SHANNON, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

AVA SHEFFIELD, 33, of Meridian, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

MIA SKINNER, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Credit Cart Intent to Defraud > $250, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $10,000, $0.

MICHAEL A TALBERT, 38, of Walnut Grove, Molestation – Touching a Child for a Lustful Purpose, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600, $0.

VALERIE LYNN THOMPSON, 46, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

LAKENERICK WALKER, 37, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $25,000, $0.

ASHELY WILLIAMS, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

VICTORIA WANDA WILSON, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $1,000, $800.

KENNETH WRIGHT, 50, of Conehatta, Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $0.