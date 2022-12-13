HomeLocalChild Neglect, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba

Child Neglect, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba

by

ZACHARY BRIAN ADAMS, 22, of Newton, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

TONY ANTHONY, 61, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Expired Tag, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Disobeying a Police Officer, NCSO.  $1,500, $300, $800, $300, $800, $600, $167, $307.

 

ANTONIOUS RICHARD BACKSTROM, 36, of Preston, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER BERTOSSI, 51, of Riesel, TX, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

SIDNEY BUTLER, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

DUSTY CAIN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

HUMPHREY COLE, 63, of DeKalb, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

DILLON ANTHONY COPELAND, 28, of Union, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

FREDERICA COTTON, 30, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER CARLTON DORMAN, 27, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JACKIE L DUNN, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Malicious Mischief > $1,000.  Bond $15,000, $35,000.

 

DEONDREAL GRIFFIN, 29, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $800,$600.

