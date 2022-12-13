Child Neglect, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba

ZACHARY BRIAN ADAMS, 22, of Newton, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

TONY ANTHONY, 61, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Expired Tag, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Disobeying a Police Officer, NCSO. $1,500, $300, $800, $300, $800, $600, $167, $307.

ANTONIOUS RICHARD BACKSTROM, 36, of Preston, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER BERTOSSI, 51, of Riesel, TX, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

SIDNEY BUTLER, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

DUSTY CAIN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

HUMPHREY COLE, 63, of DeKalb, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

DILLON ANTHONY COPELAND, 28, of Union, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

FREDERICA COTTON, 30, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, MDOC. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER CARLTON DORMAN, 27, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JACKIE L DUNN, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Malicious Mischief > $1,000. Bond $15,000, $35,000.

DEONDREAL GRIFFIN, 29, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $800,$600.