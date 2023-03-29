Choctaw Indian Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup

HomeAttalaChoctaw Indian Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup

The 73rd Edition of the Choctaw Indian Fair will take place July 12-15 in Choctaw, Mississippi.

Entertainment on the main stage this year will start off with the 68th Annual Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant on Wednesday, July 12.

Jeremy Camp takes the stage on Thursday, July 13. Bret Michaels with special guest Firehouse on Friday, July 14, and finally Chase Rice on Saturday, July 15.

The fair features cultural activities, arts and crafts, demonstrations, stickball tournaments, and competitions like the Iron Warrior, Cornhole, and the REZ RUN.

You can visit www.ChoctawIndianFair.com or visit the Choctaw Indian Fair on Facebook for more information.

