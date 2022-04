The Leake County School District is hosting a college and career day this Saturday April 23rd. This event will take place at the Carthage Coliseum from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from different colleges will be there to speak to prospective students. There will also be information available regarding summer and after school employment opportunities, college and university housing, financial aid, and more. There will also be a drawing for door prizes.