HomeAttalaContraband in Prison and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Contraband in Prison and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

by

STEVEN R MOBBS, 29, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

LAMARIO PRIMER, 32, of Goodman, Bench Warrant, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

JAMICHAEL K ROBINSON, 23, of Courtland, Contraband in Prison, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

STYVEKKA S THOMPSON, 26, of Ethel, Felony Bond Surrender, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KRISTEN D TUBBY, 33. of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Bench Warrant X 2, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,000, $0 X 2, $0, $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER WALKER, 29, of Jackson, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

RANDY WHITE, 38, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

ISIS N WILLIAMS, 28, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Rape and Grand Theft Auto in Attala and Leake Arrests

Drug Trafficking and Multiple Felony Obstruction Charges in Leake and Attala

Multiple Robbery and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

Assault, Shoplifting, and Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

Felony Child Abuse and Multiple Burglary Arrests in Leake and Attala

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.