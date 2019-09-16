“Country Music” film by Ken Burns Now Streaming

Explore the history of country music – from its roots in ballads, hymns and the blues to its mainstream popularity – and meet the unforgettable characters and storytellers who made it “America’s Music.” Directed by Ken Burns. Episodes now streaming.

Country Music features never-before-seen footage and photographs, plus interviews with more than 80 country music artists. The eight-part 16-hour series is directed and produced by Ken Burns; written and produced by Dayton Duncan; and produced by Julie Dunfey.

“Marty Stuart is in the film more than anyone else because he knows so much about country music. We show clips about the Father of Country Music Jimmie Rodgers, too,” says Duncan.

Country Music explores questions –– such as “What is country music?” and “Where did it come from?“–– while focusing on the biographies of the fascinating characters who created and shaped it — from the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and Bob Wills to Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Garth Brooks and many more — as well as the times in which they lived. Much like the music itself, the film tells unforgettable stories of hardships and joys shared by everyday people.

No one has told the story this way before.

An early screening took place in Philadelphia in March with country music legend Marty Stuart. Famed director Ken Burns’ 8-part, 16-hour documentary, ‘Country Music’ made its Mississippi debut at the Ellis Theatre, in Stuart’s hometown.

The Grammy Award winning artist loaned his voice and knowledge to the film that covers the genre’s evolution over the 20th century.

The film traces the history of country music and highlights many artists from Mississippi including 45 minutes of Philadelphia native Marty Stuart.

Country Music is playing nationwide on PBS and in Mississippi on Mississippi Public Broadcasting television Sunday, September 15th through Wednesday, September 25th.

