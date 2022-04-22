Updated – Crash Involving School Bus on HWY 16 in Carthage – One Critically Injured

Friday April 22, 2022

At approximately 3:33 p.m. Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Volunteers, Emergency Medical Services, and Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 16 East between the sale barn and Lobutcha bridge. The crash involved one pickup truck and an occupied Leake County school bus. The school bus was making a stop at a residence and the pickup is reported to have rear-ended the bus. No children were injured in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck became trapped in the vehicle. That driver was critically injured and transported to the hospital where they were later airlifted.