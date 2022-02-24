Cut-and-Run Cattle Causing Chaos

12:31 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Waggoner Road when they received a call reporting hearing gunshots. Read more on that here.

10:21 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly on South Van Buren Street.

1:32 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Ludlow Road when they received reports of property stolen from a residence there.

1:42 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a herd of cattle in the roadway on Highway 487 East near the Standing Pine area.