Death in Leake County attributed to COVID-19

Another person in Leake County has died due to COVID-19.

That information released in the latest update from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Wednesay, the department reported 1,350 new cases and 14 deaths.

That brings the death toll in Leake County to 120 since outbreak of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases been have on the rise in Mississippi in the past week.

In central Mississippi, MSDH officials are recommendin residents of Attala,  Madison, Hinds, and Rankin counties to wear masks when out in public.

