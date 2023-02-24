Deceased Body Found in Carthage is that of Missing Man, Terrance Clemons

HomeLeakeDeceased Body Found in Carthage is that of Missing Man, Terrance Clemons

Update:

The body of a deceased male has been discovered in Town Creek by MS Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.  Multiple agencies assisted in recovering the body.

Carthage Chief of Police Billy McMillan has identified the body to be that of Terrance Clemons who went missing in the area on Thursday, February 24, 2023.

Chief McMillan says that an autopsy will be performed.

Kicks96 News has been informed that a deceased body was found in Carthage today, Friday, February 24, 2023.

The location where the body was discovered and the identification of the body has not been released.

We will update you with more information as it is made available to us.

