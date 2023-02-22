HomeLeakeSearch Efforts Continue to Find Missing Man in Leake County

Search Efforts Continue to Find Missing Man in Leake County

by

Terrance Clemons was last seen on Thursday, February 16th around 10 pm when Carthage Police pulled a vehicle over near Exxon on Hwy 35 for possible shoplifting.

Clemons was a passenger in the vehicle and fled the traffic stop on foot.  Officers did not pursue Clemons according to Carthage Police Chief, Billy McMillan. Family members reported Clemons missing on Friday, February 17th.

Officials on foot have combed the wooded area near where Clemons was last seen.  A nearby creek has been dragged and has been searched by dive teams twice. Drones have also been used to search the area.

Chief McMillan says he is “very grateful to everyone who has helped in the search efforts for Mr. Clemons thus far. But, at this time, he has not been found.

The Carthage Police Department has been assisted by MS Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, Leake County Sheriff’s Office, and Emergency Management personnel. Gabriel Bell, Choctaw Fire Department Fire Director aided search efforts with the department’s dive team.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Shooting into a Dwelling and Aggravated Assault on an Officer in Attala and Leake Arrests

Missing Man: Have You Seen Terrance Clemons?

Four-Wheelers in the Woods, a Suspicious Person, and a Missing Mailbox in Leake

Livestock on the Road, Alarms, and a Structure Fire in Leake

Leake Academy Rebelettes to play in MAIS Overall Tournament

Disturbances, Shots Fired and a Fire in Leake.