Deceased Body Has Been Identified – Investigation Continues

A body found last week in Philadelphia has been identified. The MS Crime Lab has confirmed that the body that was found in an abandoned house on Gum Street is 41 year old Amelia Williams, according to Police Chief Lyons. “We are unclear at this time as to what happened to her. The cause of death has not been determined. We are still investigating,. and speaking with potential witnesses and people who may have been involved in some way. We are doing our best to investigate this case.” Foul play has not been ruled out. Amelia Williams was last seen on July 7th and was reported missing on July 22nd.

If you have any information at all about this case or Amelia Williams, please call the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131.

