HomeLocalDrug Trafficking and Felony DUI in Neshoba Arrests

Drug Trafficking and Felony DUI in Neshoba Arrests

by

CARL JORDAN, 43, of Meridian, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 2nd, Resisting Arrest, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $2,500, $600, $800, $800.

 

TYLER MARSHELL, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BRIANNA MARTIN, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

JAMES MASSEY, 58, of Union, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BILLY WAYNE MCMILLAN, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DERRICK MINGO, 58, of Conehatta, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

DEWETT PHILLIP, 33, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Felony Pursuit, NCSO.  Bond $500, $7,500.

 

KENNETH D PITTS, 36, of Canton, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

WILLIE ROBERTSON, 42, of Newton, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

GAVIN STEVE, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TERESA THOMAS, 42, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0.

 

CURTIS WILL TISDALE, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

CASSIDY DREW TUBBY, 34, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 3, NCJC.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

DWILETTE TUBBY, 40, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0 X 2.

 

BRYAN TIMOTHY WILLIAMS, 42, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Multiple Assault Arrests and Shooting into a Dwelling in Leake and Attala

Major Drug Charges and Multiple Assaults in Neshoba

Two Arrested For Murder in Neshoba

Domestic Violence and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests

Felony DUI and Drunk and Disorderly in Neshoba Arrests

Neshoba County Sanitation Department Announces Holiday Schedule