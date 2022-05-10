DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

WALTER R BANKS, 54, of Lexington, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, KPD. Bond $2,200, $1,000, $800, $600.
NATASHA BELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant X 2, CPD. Bond $0 X 2.
EARL BLOODSAW, 54, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000.
TORI CHIPLEY, 22, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $500.
RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.
PARKER J GARRISON, 19, of Madison, DUI – 1st, Speeding, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.
NOLAN G GENTRY, 61, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $500.
JAMES E GREENLEE, 60, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $1,800, $1,000.
JAYLON GRIFFIN, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.
ROBIN S GRIFFITH, 30, of Carthage, Trespass, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000.
KEVON D HARRIS, 21, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 3, LCSO. Bond $0 X 3.
ANDREW C MCCOOL, 24, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, Trespass, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.
JULIUS R MILLS, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 4, CPD. Bond $0 X4.
JEFFREY R MOORE, 60, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.