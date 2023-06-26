East Central CC reveals 2023 football schedule

The East Central Community College is gearing up for a new era of Warrior football with a new coaching staff and several new players as they announce their 2023 football schedule.

The nine-game season will feature five home games and four road contests, including six matchups against MACCC South Division opponents. All nine of ECCC’s regular-season games will be played on Thursday nights with a 6:30 p.m. start time. Additionally, the 2023 season will have a new start date, beginning one week later in the fall.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the new team in action at home in week one as the Warriors kick off their season on September 7th with a non-divisional matchup against Coahoma at Bailey Stadium in Decatur.

The Warriors will hit the road for back-to-back road contests on September 14th and September 21st. ECCC will face off against Holmes in Goodman on the 14th in another cross-divisional matchup before traveling to Raymond to take on Hinds for the MACCC South Division opener on the 21st.

Returning to their home stadium on September 28th, the ECCC Warriors will take on Jones College at Bailey Stadium in a divisional contest before hitting the road once again for a matchup with the Southwest Bears in Summit on October 5th.

Homecoming will be celebrated the following week on October 12th as the Warriors take on Northeast. Festivities will take place throughout the day, culminating in the game kicking off at 6:30 p.m. The court will be presented at halftime of the non-divisional matchup.

On October 19th, Gulf Coast will visit Decatur for yet another MACCC South Division game before the Warriors embark on their final road trip of the year on October 26th to face the Co-Lin Wolves in Wesson. ECCC will close out the regular season on November 2nd with a final divisional contest against Pearl River back at Bailey Stadium in Decatur.

For more information about the ECCC Warriors and their upcoming football season, please visit the official ECCC Athletics website at ecccathletics.com.

*Story by Lucas Calvert