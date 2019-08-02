East Central Community College presents Friday Night Football returning to Cruisin 98.3

Boswell Media Sports and East Central Community College are proud to announce East Central Community College Friday Night Football on Cruisin 98.3.

East Central Community College will sponsor a 10-game broadcast schedule of local high schools in the central Mississippi area.

“We are so excited about partnering with East Central Community College to bring local football fans a great lineup of games,” said Boswell Media President Johnny Boswell. “From classic rivalries to games with potential playoff spots on the line, every game will offer fans a unique perspective on the great high school football that’s played in our coverage area.”

This year’s schedule features teams from Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties.

Each week’s game will be available on Cruisin 98.3 and the Cruisin 98 mobile app.

The first ECCC Friday Night Football broadcast is set for Friday, Aug. 23.

