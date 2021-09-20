East Central Mississippi Health Care Executive Director Jill Bishop Discusses Physical and Mental Health

B-MO in the MO’rning – Recently Executive Director for East Central Mississippi Health Care Services Jill Bishop sat down with Brian “B-MO” Montgomery to discuss some of the services available, not only with health care but dental and mental as well. The month of September is Recovery and Self Awareness Month with regards to addiction and general mental health. Mrs. Bishop discussed how dedicated the staff at East Central Mississippi Health Care are to being a total health care provider through every phase of life. They offer services regardless of income or insurance, from pediatrics to geriatrics and cover general health care, dental and mental health care at a discounted rate if patients meet certain requirements. Mrs. Bishop’s 30 year career has seen many changes in services they provide and as the need dictates, the goal for everyone is to know that you can count on East Central Mississippi Health Care Services to be there to meet the need of their patients!

For more information on locations, services and the staff of East Central Mississippi Health Care Services, visit their website at https://www.ecmhci.com/

Executive Director Jill Bishop explains the Hypertension Center.

Executive Director Jill Bishop explains services available regardless of income or insurance.