EC Day at the Neshoba County Fair showcases Collegians, Cheerleaders, and Centralettes

Fair’goers gathered on Monday to enjoy “EC Day at the Fair.” Founders Square Pavilion showcased performances by the Collegians rock and roll band, Warrior Cheerleaders, and the crowd favorite the Centralettes.

Dr. Billy W. Stewart, President of East Central Community College, gave an update on East Central Community College’s graduation and area attendance along with special programs ECCC offers.

“East Central students continue to succeed after their time on campus, they graduate with bachelor degrees and go on to be successful in their lives and careers,” said Dr. Stewart.

Introduced during the event was Leigh White the new head softball coach and Ryan McTaggart, assistant softball coach at East Central Community College.