ECCC Lady Warrior Soccer Players Sign With MUW

East Central Community College Lady Warrior soccer players Leah Anderson (left) and Macey Spencer will play for the Mississippi University for Women Owls next season.

East Central Community College sophomore soccer players Leah Anderson and Macey Spencer have signed to continue their careers next fall at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus.

The MUW Owls currently compete in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, but have provisionally been accepted for full membership in NCAA Division III within the next two years.

Anderson, a forward from Leyland, United Kingdom, scored 16 goals this season for the Lady Warriors, including two hat tricks. She is tied for the most goals in a career with 22 and is in second place all-time in most goals in a season.

She was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23 Team, Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges All-Conference Team, MACJC All-Star Team, MACJC Player of the Week, and United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week. Anderson also received the team’s Golden Boot Award at the Fall Sports Awards Banquet.

Spencer, a midfielder who prepped at Florence High School, started all 17 matches and scored seven goals. She led the Lady Warriors with seven assists. She was named to the NJCAA All-Region 23 Team for the second year, MACJC All-Star Team, and received the team’s Most Valuable Player Award at the Fall Sports Awards Banquet.