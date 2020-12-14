Two ECCC Music Students From our Area Selected to Perform in National Intercollegiate Marching Band

Two East Central Community College music students from our area have been chosen to play nationally. Angel Mondragon of Forest, a sophomore music education major, and LaDarrien Paten of Louisville, a freshman education music major, both trumpet players, have been selected to perform in the College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA) Intercollegiate Marching Band (IMB). They will join nearly 1,500 performers from 200 bands in 45 states and Puerto Rico, all working together to produce a virtual college marching band show.

“We are super proud of these students and their accomplishments this year,” said Zach Langley, ECCC Director of Bands. “Normally this would culminate in the students going for a week to learn drill and perform at one of the big bowl games, but this year they are doing a virtual rendition of it.”

The Intercollegiate Marching Band will perform “End of Time” by Beyoncé in a video that will premiere online during halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 11, 2021.

For more information about the CBDNA Intercollegiate Marching Band, visit cbdna-imb.com.