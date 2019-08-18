ECCC Men’s Basketball Hosting Elite Camp Aug. 24

The East Central Community College men’s basketball program is hosting an Elite Camp for 9th through 12th grade players Saturday, Aug. 24, from 1 to 5 p.m. in Brackeen-Wood Gym on the campus in Decatur.

The cost is $35 per player.

The ECCC Men’s Basketball Elite Camp is for players aspiring to play at the college level. The camp will be led by ECCC Head Coach Robert Thompson and his assistant coach Gino Myers-Kyles. It will be conducted in the same manner as the ECCC program in order to give participants insight into how college basketball operates.

Players can register online at www.eastcentralbasketballcamps.com.

For more information, contact Thompson at [email protected] or 601-635-6372.