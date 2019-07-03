ECCC PBL Students Receive Top Honors in National Competition

Members of East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda who received top honors at the organization’s 2019 National Leadership Conference included (front row, from left) Tucker Cain of Carthage, Lexi Rover of Little Rock, and Barbara Bobo, Shelby Greenwood, Hannah Stokes and Justin Wilcher, all of Philadelphia; and (back row, from left) Caleb McGrew of Meridian, James Van Fleet of Forest, Jerry Davidson of Philadelphia, Daniel Triplett of Preston, and Jacob Plaisance of Union. (Submitted Photo)

Members of East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda received top honors at the organization’s 2019 National Leadership Conference held June 24-27 in San Antonio, Texas. Students from across the United States participated in the conference to enhance their business skills, expand their networks, and participate in business and business-related competitive events.

Theta Chi chapter received eight awards overall, including two first place awards, and $1,000 in cash prizes both in the community service and parliamentary procedure categories. Justin Wilcher of Philadelphia was recognized for Mississippi Who’s Who in Phi Beta Lambda, awarded to only one student per state each year.

Award winners included Lexi Rover of Little Rock and Tucker Cain of Carthage, first place, community service; Rover, Cain, and Hannah Stokes, Justin Wilcher and Shelby Greenwood, all of Philadelphia, first place, parliamentary procedure; Caleb McGrew of Meridian, second place, business sustainability; James Van Fleet of Forest, Jerry Davidson of Philadelphia, and Daniel Triplett of Preston, second place, computer animation; Greenwood and Stokes, second place, integrated marketing campaign; Barbara Bobo of Philadelphia and Wilcher, third place, financial services; Davidson and Triplett, sixth place, local chapter annual business report; and Jacob Plaisance of Union and Van Fleet, sixth place, strategic analysis & decision making.

ECCC instructors Christy Ferguson, Thomas Fortenberry and Judith Hurtt serve as sponsors.