ECCC Women’s Basketball Hosting Little Warrior Camp

The East Central Community College women’s basketball program is hosting a Little Warrior Basketball Camp for ages 7-11 on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The camp will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Brackeen-Wood Gym on the Decatur campus.

Cost is $65 per camper. All campers will receive a T-shirt. Concessions will be available.

The ECCC coaching staff and players will be teaching effective basketball fundamentals in a safe and fun environment.

Register online at www.eccc.edu/little-warrior-basketball-camp. Make checks payable to ECCC Women’s Basketball and send to Head Coach LaTaryl Williams, P.O. Box 129, Decatur, MS, 39327.

For more information, contact Williams at [email protected].