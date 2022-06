Embezzlement and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake

MARCO S ALLEN, 37, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TIMOTHY R BERRY, 62, Grand Larceny, ACSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER A BUCKLEY, 31, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TOMMY L BURNSIDE, 26, of Philadelphia, Sentenced, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER C COOK, 30, of Carthage, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, CPD. Bond $238, $674, $418, $418, $52.

CHRISTOPHER C DORMAN, 26, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $0.

JOHN M ELLIOTT, 29, of Crosby, Public Drunk, Open Container, CPD. Bond $239.25, $389.25.

SCOTT L GREMILLION, 41, of Winter Springs, FL, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $244.25.

PERRY C HALL, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, LCSO. Bond $4,000.

MARCUS D HUFFMAN. 31, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

LAWENDESSA JEFFERSON, 28, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Contempt of Court, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A, $0.

RUBY W JONES, 57, of McCool, Felony Embezzlement, ACSO. Bond N/A.