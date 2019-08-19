Fan Day Saturday at MSU

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s annual Fan Day featuring the 2019 Bulldog football team is set for this Saturday, Aug. 24, inside the Palmeiro Center.

Doors open at 2 p.m. with autograph availability running from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Fans are asked to enter through the southeast entrance of the Palmeiro Center.

To help ensure everyone in attendance has a chance to meet all of the student-athletes and head coach Joe Moorhead, student-athletes may only sign the official 2019 season posters while Coach Moorhead will autograph one item of choice per person. Posters and schedule cards will be available for free to fans.

Several Maroon Memories fan experiences are now available for purchase, including early entry passes which allow access beginning at 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit HailState.com/memories on your mobile web browser.

Parking is free and available in the Palmeiro-Griffis, Humphrey Coliseum and MSU Soccer Field lots. The Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex lot will be closed. Restrooms will be open in the Griffis Boardroom.

Other attractions include a Kids’ Zone with inflatable games, appearances by Bully and the MSU Spirit Squads. There will be free drinks for fans. Dyehard, MSU’s new official merchandising partner, will be set up inside the Palmeiro Center.

Following Fan Day, fans are encouraged to attend MSU soccer’s matchup against BYU at 7 p.m. at the MSU Soccer Field. The Bulldogs are coming off their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth and are beginning year one of the James Armstrong era. Admission is free.

Tickets for the 2019 football season can be purchased at HailState.com/Tickets, by calling 1-888-GO-DAWGS or in person at the MSU Athletic Ticket Office on the first floor of the Bryan Athletic Administration Building (288 Lakeview Drive), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.