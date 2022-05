The Carthage Farmer’s Market will hold a Vendors Preparedness Workshop Friday May 13th. The workshop will be held in the City Hall Boardroom from 9 am – 11 am.

Vendors will learn about food safety requirements, cottage foods guidelines, taxable products vs. exempt products, state rules and requirements, mobile pay/PayPal/Venmo, & how to build your market.

The Carthage Farmer’s Market will be open each Tuesday at McMillan Park beginning Tuesday May 24th from 8 am – 1 pm.