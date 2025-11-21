Big Deals!
HomeLeakeHead-on Collision at Leake/Neshoba County Line Friday Morning

Head-on Collision at Leake/Neshoba County Line Friday Morning

by
SHARE NOW
Head-on Collision at Leake/Neshoba County Line Friday Morning

A head-on collision was reported on Hwy 488 near the Leake/Neshoba county line on the morning of Friday, November 21.

Neshoba Deputies, Leake Deputies, EMS from both Leake and Neshoba, Madden Volunteer Fire Dept, and MS Hwy Patrol all responded to the scene of the crash.

One person reportedly has a leg that may be broken among other injuries. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/leake

The cause of the crash has not been determined. The MS Hwy Patrol is in charge of that investigation.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/leake
1 comment
  1. Cindy Lofton
    Cindy Lofton
    November 21, 2025 at 11:34 am

    If this is the same crash I passed this morning, it was at 7:30 AM. It was on 488 in Leake County

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Photos: Leake Academy vs Tri County Sate Championship

B-MO in the MO’rning Salutes Coach Brian Pickens and his MAIS 3A State Champion Rebels! (Audio)

AUDIO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Tri County Academy (State Championship Game)

Leake County Gators Advance in Playoffs

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Assault, DUI, and Disorderly Conduct in Leake County

Violation of Protection Order, Domestic Violence, and Assault in Leake County

https://www.balletmagnificat.com/light-has-come
https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/71745/2-$10-gc