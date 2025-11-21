Head-on Collision at Leake/Neshoba County Line Friday Morning

A head-on collision was reported on Hwy 488 near the Leake/Neshoba county line on the morning of Friday, November 21.

Neshoba Deputies, Leake Deputies, EMS from both Leake and Neshoba, Madden Volunteer Fire Dept, and MS Hwy Patrol all responded to the scene of the crash.

One person reportedly has a leg that may be broken among other injuries. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. The MS Hwy Patrol is in charge of that investigation.