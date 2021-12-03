Home » Local » Felony Conspiracy and Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba

Felony Conspiracy and Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba

Posted on

JULIANNE PATRICE JEFFERSON, 28, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

JOSH JONES, 40, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, Reckless Driving, No License, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $2,000, $2,000, $1,500, $1,000, $0.

 

NIKKE JANE LANDRUM, 34, of Philadelphia, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony X 3, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.  Bond $15,000 X 3, $10,000.

 

SEQUOYAH LEWIS, 26, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

BYRON MCMILLAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ANTHONY RUSH, 29, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $800, $300, $800, $1,000.

 

LAWRENCE STRIBLING, 72, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $2,500, $800.

 

BRYAN DESHAWN THOMPSON, 30, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $2,000, $2,000, $0.

 

ANTHONY TOLBERT, 33, of Union, Malicious Mischief, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MASON CLINT TUBBY, 32, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

TERRY WHITE, 58, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, NCSO.  Bond $20,000.

Submit a Comment