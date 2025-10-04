Big Deals!
HomeLeakeFelony Cyberstalking, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Kidnapping in Leake and Philadelphia

Felony Cyberstalking, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Kidnapping in Leake and Philadelphia

by
SHARE NOW
Felony Cyberstalking, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Kidnapping in Leake and Philadelphia

MATTIE E BROOKS, 32, Public Drunk, Willful or Malicious Trespass, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $389.25.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320

 

JACOB A DILLION, 47, of Kosciusko, Motor Vehicle Lighting Equipment Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $1,000.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

DOMINIC HERNANDEZ, 46, of Choctaw, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc

 

DARYLMYA D JAMISON, 23, Contraband in Prison, MDOC CID.  Bond $4,000.

https://ellistheater.org/event/rickie-lee-jones-and-patty-griffin/

 

KENDERIS D LUCKETT, 25, of Canton, Felony Cyberstalking – Electronic Communication for the Purpose of Threatening, Terrifying, or Harassing any Person, CPD.  Bond $15,000.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

HERMAN G MCGEE, 42, of Philadelphia, Kidnapping, PPD.  Bond $50,000.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

TYESHZA MOORE, 34, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Malicious Mischief, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, PPD.  Bond N/A, $1,500, $1,000, $500, $500.

https://www.msstatefair.com/

 

JARVIS J ROBERTSON, 37, of Demopolis, AL, DUI – Test Refusal, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://my.onecause.com/fundraiser/organizations/sf-001C000001AWky1IAD/fundraisers/fundraiser:ae42cc20-93aa-4b41-b4ec-93c194f94966

 

JEREMIAH W TOLBERSON, 51, DUI – Other Substance, No Tag, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $4,000, $500, $500, $500.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

TRENT TRUSS, 29, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Sounds of Philadelphia Make a Wish (Audio)

VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Canton Academy

Trespassing, DUIs, and Credit Card Fraud in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

Video: Bowling Green School presents tree to Leake Academy in memory of deceased student

DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Philadelphia

More Drugs and DUIs in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE
https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc