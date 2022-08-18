Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600.

JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $1,000, $0, $2,623.

THOMASINE JONES JUMPER, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $30,000, $1,000.

TOMMY LEWIS, 39, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,574.

RICKY S MCKINION, 45, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $1,500.

JERIC TYLER MCMILLIAN, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,117.

KAYLA R MORGAN, 30, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $600, $300.

HEATHER RANDO, 44, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

CHARLES RANKIN, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

GAVIN RAY, 18, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.