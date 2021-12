Felony Motor Vehicle Theft and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

JEFFERY BILLY, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $600.

TREMAIN CHAMBERS, 47, of Louisville, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

TAYLOR RAINE COTTON, 23, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, MHP. Bond $600.

DANIEL TODD DENNINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $800, $800.

CHRISETTA DARILYNN DENSON, 24, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 3. Bond $0 X 3.

JAYLENDRA DIXON, 24, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment – Misdemeanor X 7, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,500, $800 X 7.

STEVEN WAYNE GORDON, 20, of West Monroe, LA, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, NCSO. Bond $500.

TABATHE HICKMAN, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No License, MHP. Bond $2,500, $500.