Felony Possession and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

FONZY LEE LANDRUM, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court. Bond $10,000, $0.

NIKKI LANDRUM, 34, of Union, Felony Indictment, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $800.

TYLER MARSHELL, 19, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Felony Indictment X 3, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $15,000 X 3.

EDWARD C MCCARTY, 34, of Noxapater, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

RICHARD L MCCRAW, 51, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0.

CLIFTON MCWILLIAMS, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

RONATHAN CHARLES MEELY, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JIMMY DALE MILES, 53, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

MIRISA M MINGO, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment. Bond $5,000.

SAMANTHA ANN MINGO, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Leaving the Scene, No License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $300, $800.

MICHAEL LEE NEESE, 67, of Union, Felony Indictment. Bond $5,000.

SHARMYA PARKER, 53, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

DALTON PETTY, 24, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

BRIANNA NICOLE PIERCE, 26, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $20,000.