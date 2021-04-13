Flood Warning Extended In Our Region

A flood warning continues in our area including Leake and Neshoba counties. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson a flood warning is extended for the Pearl River near Carthage, Edinburg, and Philadelphia. Flood stage is 17 feet. The river is currently measured at 20 feet and is expected to crest on Wednesday at 20.5 ft..The flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Recent rain storms contributed to the flooding. If you see potential flooding or elevated water, turnaround, don’t drown. Most deaths occur in vehicles.

