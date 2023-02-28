Flu Season Update: Fewer Cases in Most of MS

HomeLocalFlu Season Update: Fewer Cases in Most of MS

Mississippi’s flu rate has nudged downward after holding steady for three weeks in a row.  The State Health Department says, for the week ending Feb. 18, 3.2 per cent of patients in doctors’ offices had flu-like symptoms, compared to 3.5 per cent the week before.  And in the state’s hotspot this flu season– the public health district which includes Attala County– the flu rate dropped to 25 per cent, down from 30 per cent.  The district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties had a flu rate of 3.3 per cent.   The Health Department says some slight increases in flu cases are being reported in parts of northeast and southwest Mississippi.

