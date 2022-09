Only four of Mississippi’s 40 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the public health districts which include Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. The State Health Department says there’ve been three cases in District 3 which has nine counties including Attala. And there’s been only one case in District 6 which includes Leake, Neshoba and seven other counties. The Health Department isn’t identifying specific counties where monkeypox has been confirmed.