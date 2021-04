Tomorrow is feed your neighbor day. C&C Outreach Services will be serving free to go meals from 11:00am-1:00pm. C&C says “bring your family, friends, and co-workers. We will be serving to go plates. It’s a free fellowship meal.” The location is 715 Cotton Blvd.

**1 John 4:21 “And this commandment have we from him, that he who loveth God love is brother also.