Gas For $2.38? It’s Happening In Forest Today

The cheapest gas in Mississippi– for two hours today– will be in Forest. The Mississippi chapter of a group called Americans for Prosperity will be offering a big discount at one gas station– $2.38 a gallon. The group’s state director, Starla Brown, says that was the average price at the pumps the day before Joe Biden took office in January of 2021. Americans for Prosperity blames the Biden administration’s spending and energy policies for record gas prices and high inflation. The event in Forest today– from 11 till 1 at Cox Chevron– is part of a campaign called The True Cost of Washington. The price being offered is about two dollars cheaper than what gas is selling for in most places across Mississippi. AAA says today’s statewide average is $4.40.