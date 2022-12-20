HomeLocalNWS: Hard Freeze Warning Now Posted

NWS: Hard Freeze Warning Now Posted

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN JACKSON:

 

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO
6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 7 degrees fahrenheit
  in the north to as low as 13 degrees fahrenheit in the south
  are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana
  and central, east central, north central, northeast,
  northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west
  central Mississippi.

* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures may
  cause pipes to burst. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind
  chills will result in hypothermia and become life-threatening
  to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate
  warmth.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

 

