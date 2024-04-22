HomeAttalaHardy to play concert at MS State’s Dudy-Noble Field

Hardy to play concert at MS State’s Dudy-Noble Field

by
SHARE NOW

Neshoba County native Hardy will play a concert at Mississippi State Baseball’s Dudy Noble Field this fall.

The concert is set for Thursday, September 12.

The Neshoba Central alum has written some of the biggest songs in country music over the past few years.

Some of his hits include Morgan Wallen’s current single “Sand in my Boots,” Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” and Florida-Georgia Line’s “Simple.”

Also performing at the concert will be Hardy’s fellow Mississippi native Randy Houser and Travis Denning.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, April 26 at Hailstate.com/tickets.

1 comment
  1. Penny goforth pender
    Penny goforth pender
    April 23, 2024 at 2:53 pm

    Hardy is my cousin I always new he would be (big) one day

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Johnny and Melissa Boswell visit Washington DC with MS Association of Broadcasters to speak with Mississippi politicians

Neshoba County and several other schools/districts awarded funds from MS Legislature

Buddy Guy concert scheduled for this weekend at Pearl River Resort cancelled

Dolly Parton Concert Tickets on Sale Tuesday at 9AM

Music video released for 2022 MS Songwriter of the Year Zechariah Loyd

Chapel Hart to play CMA Fest in June