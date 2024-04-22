Hardy to play concert at MS State’s Dudy-Noble Field

Neshoba County native Hardy will play a concert at Mississippi State Baseball’s Dudy Noble Field this fall.

The concert is set for Thursday, September 12.

The Neshoba Central alum has written some of the biggest songs in country music over the past few years.

Some of his hits include Morgan Wallen’s current single “Sand in my Boots,” Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” and Florida-Georgia Line’s “Simple.”

Also performing at the concert will be Hardy’s fellow Mississippi native Randy Houser and Travis Denning.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, April 26 at Hailstate.com/tickets.