Health Department Gives Medical Marijuana Update

The State Health Department says it’ll probably be the end of the year before legal medical marijuana is for sale in Mississippi dispensaries.  Director of Health Protection Jim Craig says once the first crops are grown, the product has to be thoroughly tested to check THC levels and to make sure there aren’t any contaminants or additives that could be harmful to patients.

And the director of the MSDH medical marijuana program, Kris Adcock, is reminding patients that they must visit with a certified practitioner as part of the application process.  She says that’ll have to be an in-person visit because the state law doesn’t permit telehealth consultations for patients hoping to be be approved.    Adcock says they had about 1,800 people register as the program was launched last week and so far nine practitioners have completed their applications, along with 15 businesses and 12 people applying for work permits.  All of those applications are under review.

