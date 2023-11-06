HomeLocalHear the origins of your favorite holiday songs on Mississippi’s Christmas Station 98.3

Hear the origins of your favorite holiday songs on Mississippi’s Christmas Station 98.3

What’s the story behind “White Christmas,” “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree, “and “Holly Jolly Christmas?”

You can find out the stories behind all your favorite Christmas songs every weekday morning on Mississippi’s Christmas Station – Cruisin 98.3.

It’s hosted by Francis Chic Powers at the bottom of each hour and sponsored exclusively by The Citizens Bank

The station is available on your radio dial at 98.3 (WKOZ-FM), all Boswell Media mobile apps, and online at Breezynews.com, Kicks96news.com, and Cruisin98news.com.

You can also listen to on you smart speaker by saying “Alexa, Play Cruisin 98.”

The Boswell Media Christmas Station features classic Christmas hits as well as Christmas favorites from new artists.

