Heavy rain for Thursday, flooding Possible

The National Weather Service is wanting residents in central and southern Mississippi to be aware of the potential for flooding throughout the day Thursday and into Friday.

A slow moving weather system will make it’s way through much of the state with heavy rainfall being the main threat.

The NWS predicts that parts of Leake, Winston, and Neshoba County could see anywhere from 3-5 inches of rain.

A Flash Flood watch and Flood Warning have been issued for much of the Kicks96News coverage area.

Always remember to never drive through flooded roadways.