A home on Lewis Ave. at the corner of Walnut St. in Walnut Grove was destroyed in a fire on the evening of Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Walnut Grove Fire Department, Carthage Fire Department, and Leake County Correctional Volunteers responded to the house fire just after 9 p.m.

Around 75% of the home was claimed by the blaze which is expected to have been caused by an electric heater.