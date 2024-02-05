HomeLocalHomicide in Kosciusko

Homicide in Kosciusko

by
Update:

Communications received a call at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2024 reporting that two people were shot on South East Street in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Police, EMS, and Attala Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

It does appear that the two people who were shot are now deceased.  The names of the deceased have not been released at this time.  We also do not have details regarding how or why the incident occurred at this time.

Breezy news will update this story as more details are made available.

BreezyNews has learned of a double homicide in Kosciusko Sunday night.  More details to come.

