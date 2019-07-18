Huddle House Opens New Restaurant Location “Any Meal, Any Time” Opens Its Doors to Carthage 

Get ready, Carthage – Huddle House is here!

Local residents no longer have to wait to satisfy that craving for good ‘ole Southern homestyle food. The nation’s iconic neighborhood restaurant and gathering place announced today that it has opened its doors in Carthage. The restaurant is located at 701 Highway 16 West, where local residents are now able to enjoy the “Any Meal, Any Time” hometown hub morning, noon and night.

“We’re thrilled to continue our growth and introduce Huddle House to Carthage,” said Robert Bird, Director of Operations for Huddle House. “We’re confident that the community is going to love all that we have to offer and will find themselves at home in our warm, welcoming restaurant.”

Based in Atlanta, Huddle House restaurants have earned adoration in their communities for their warm, friendly atmospheres where every conversation, sip of coffee and bite of home-cooked meals are savored. Known for its round-the-clock breakfast, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House embeds itself into every community it serves by bringing friends and families together over delicious food, served from the heart.

There are currently more than 400 Huddle House restaurants open or in development across the United States.

For more information on Huddle House in Carthage and elsewhere, visit huddlehouse.com.