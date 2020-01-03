Joe Moorhead Relieved of Duties as Head Football Coach

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen announced Friday that Joe Moorhead has been relieved of his duties as head football coach.

“In consultation with President Mark Keenum and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our team and university,” Cohen said. “I want to thank Coach Moorhead for the hard work he has done with our football program. I wish Joe and his family success in the future.”

“It is clear the time has come to change the leadership of our football program,” Keenum said. “Coach Moorhead is a good man, and I have nothing but respect for him. I sincerely wish the very best for him and his wonderful family.”

Moorhead compiled a 14-12 on-field record in his two seasons, including a 7-9 mark in SEC play. The Bulldogs finished the 2019 campaign with a 6-7 record.

Cohen announced that a national search to identify the Bulldogs’ next head football coach is underway and that associate head coach Tony Hughes will serve as interim head coach.

“We look forward to finding an outstanding leader both on and off the field who connects with our Bulldog student-athletes, coaches and fans to the fullest,” Cohen said.

“Director of Athletics John Cohen will be working to find a new head football coach who will demonstrably reflect our shared expectations for a consistently competitive football team that displays discipline, pride, and preparation in all facets of the program,” Keenum added.

Cohen will hold a noon CT press conference Friday. It will broadcast live on SEC Network and streamed live on SEC Network+ via the ESPN app, on @HailState Twitter and on MSU Athletics’ official Facebook page.