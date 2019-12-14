Home » Leake » Kicks Picks Grand Prize winner and top players announced

Kicks Picks Grand Prize winner and top players announced



Another exciting and competitive season of Kicks Picks Presented By Wheel-In Grocery of Carthage recently concluded.

Mike Hatcher of Kosciusko was announced Friday as the winner of flat screen TV from Wheel-In Grocery.

2019 was the most played season in the 16 year history of Kicks Picks.

Kicks Picks is a weekly high school and college football pick’em contest available on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

 

Top Kicks Picks players of 2019:

1.    Mike Hatcher                         Kosciusko

2.   Ronald Ballard                        Kosciusko

3.    Kevin Pullen                           Kosciusko

T4.   Darrin Pickett                        Philadelphia

T4.   James Ferguson                   Grenada

T4.   Ross Elrod                             Edinburg

7.    Ryan Moore                           Philadelphia

8.    Donnie Kea                           Philadelphia

9.    Coner Bell                             Carthage

T10.  Carol Elrod                           Edinburg

T10.  Anthony Palokas                  Carthage

T12.  Scott Lindsey                       Kosciusko

T12.  Ethan Pendergrass              Philadelphia

14.    Tommy Malone                    Carthage

T15.  Aaron Terrell                        Union

T15.  Austin McCrory                   Kosciusko

 

